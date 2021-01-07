Tau's Premier League dream beckons as Brighton recall striker from Andelecht

Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion announced on Thursday that the club has recalled Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau from his loan with Belgian giant Anderlecht.

The striker signed for the English club back in 2018 from Mamelodi Sundowns but has not yet been able to play for the Premier League side due to visa restrictions in the country.

However, following a change in regulation following Brexit, Brighton have managed to secure the necessary paperwork and have recalled the striker from his loan at Belgian giants Anderlecht.

𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙘𝙮 𝙏𝙖𝙪 😅Percy Tau *announced* 😁Albion have today recalled striker Percy Tau from his loan spell with Belgian club Anderlecht. 🇿🇦 🤝 @firsttouchgames 🤝#BHAFC 🔵⚪️January 7, 2021

Tau will be hoping to make an instant impact for Graeme Potter’s side as they fight for their Premier League survival.