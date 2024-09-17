Team of the Week: Goal machine Erling Haaland leads the line after another two goals... find out who joins him in the best XI

Goalkeeper: Ederson, Manchester City

Ederson helped Manchester City to a win over Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite conceding within the first minute against Brentford, Ederson was in inspired form on Saturday as Manchester City recorded their fourth consecutive win in the Premier League. He made five saves in total, while also providing the assist for Erling Haaland’s winner with a pinpoint long ball. Remarkably, it was the fourth assist of his Premier League career.

Defender: Joël Veltman, Brighton

Joël Veltman and Brighton kept a clean sheet against Ipswich (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a stalemate draw at the Amex between Brighton and Ipswich Town on Saturday but Brighton’s full-back, Joël Veltman, impressed down the right flank. He was composed on the ball, completing 55 of the 61 passes he attempted and was equally impressive defensively, winning 100% of his tackles and a total of eight duels in the match.

Defender: Matthijs de Ligt, Manchester United

Matthijs de Ligt scored his first goal for Manchester United against Southampton (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a difficult couple of weeks for the Dutchman, Matthijs de Ligt showed signs of returning to his best form against Southampton as Erik ten Hag’s men picked up a much needed three points. He was rock solid at the heart of United’s defence, winning 75% of his duels and making 10 clearances in the match. He also opened the scoring with a well taken header into the bottom corner from Bruno Fernandes’ pinpoint cross.

Defender: Gabriel Magalhães, Arsenal

Gabriel celebrates scoring the only goal of the game in the North London Derby (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Brazilian centre-back is making a habit of scoring decisive goals for his club and the winner on Sunday against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur may prove to be one of his most important yet. The Gunners have now only conceded one goal in their opening four matches and Gabriel’s partnership with William Saliba at the heart of their defence could be pivotal as they aim to win their first Premier League title in over 20 years. They’re priced at 2/1 to win the Premier League this season.

Defender: Lucas Digne, Aston Villa

Lucas Digne helped Aston Villa come from 2-0 down to beat former club Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman shone against his former club as Aston Villa came from 2-0 down to beat Everton on Saturday evening. He pulled his side back into the game with a perfect chipped cross to the back post which Ollie Watkins nodded home. He also created three other chances for his team-mates.

Midfielder: Adam Wharton, Crystal Palace

Adam Wharton was solid in midfield for Crystal Palace as they drew with Leicester (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Wharton’s impressive recent form continued on Saturday as Crystal Palace salvaged a point against Leicester City. He was his usual combative self in the middle of the park, winning seven duels and making three tackles, The English youngster also completed 59 passes during the 90 minutes.

Midfielder: Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi helped Leicester pick up a point at Selhurst Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wilfred Ndidi makes the side for the first time this season after a brilliant display for Leicester at Selhurst Park. He provided the assist for both of the Foxes’ goals. The first with a perfect through ball to Jamie Vardy and the second a cushioned volley which Stephy Mavididi smashed home.

Midfielder: Emile Smith Rowe, Fulham

Emile Smith Rowe put in another excellent display for Fulham this time providing the assist for Raul Jiminez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emile Smith Rowe’s brilliant start to life at Craven Cottage continued on Saturday despite Fulham being held to a 1-1 draw at home against West Ham. His willing run to keep the ball in and a perfectly timed pass to Raul Jiminez provided the assist for his side’s goal. The former Arsenal midfielder also completed 96% of his passes.

Forward: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Crystal Palace

Jean-Philippe Mateta bagged a brace for Palace against Leicester (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week’s front three is full of goals with each player notching a brace over the weekend. The Frenchman helped the Eagle’s snatch a point against Leicester with a composed finish from the spot late on. He also drew his side back into the game shortly after Leicester had doubled their lead with a composed finish into the bottom right hand corner.

Forward: Erling Haaland, Manchester City

Erling Haaland netted another two goals, this time against Brentford (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland’s stunning start to the season continued on Saturday as he bagged yet another brace to take his tally for the season to nine in just four appearances. He swept home the equaliser shortly before the 20 minute mark, before his powerful burst and composed dink over the goalkeeper gave his side the lead before half-time. After Manchester City’s imperious start to the season, they are now odds-on ( 9/10 ) with BetMGM to win an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Forward: Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins also scored twice at the weekend for Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watkins opened up his Premier League account for the season with a brilliant brace against Everton as the Toffees threw away a two-goal lead for the second successive match. He nodded home his side’s first shortly before the half-time whistle before drawing Aston Villa level with a composed finish into the bottom corner. With nine points from four games, Villa sit in fifth place as they aim to qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season. Villa are 7/2 to finish in the top four.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point

