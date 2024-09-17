Team of the Week: Goal machine Erling Haaland leads the line after another two goals... find out who joins him in the best XI
After another action-packed weekend in the Premier League, BetMGM has compiled a team of the season according to advanced statistical data exclusively for FourFourTwo.
Goalkeeper: Ederson, Manchester City
Despite conceding within the first minute against Brentford, Ederson was in inspired form on Saturday as Manchester City recorded their fourth consecutive win in the Premier League. He made five saves in total, while also providing the assist for Erling Haaland’s winner with a pinpoint long ball. Remarkably, it was the fourth assist of his Premier League career.
Defender: Joël Veltman, Brighton
It was a stalemate draw at the Amex between Brighton and Ipswich Town on Saturday but Brighton’s full-back, Joël Veltman, impressed down the right flank. He was composed on the ball, completing 55 of the 61 passes he attempted and was equally impressive defensively, winning 100% of his tackles and a total of eight duels in the match.
Defender: Matthijs de Ligt, Manchester United
After a difficult couple of weeks for the Dutchman, Matthijs de Ligt showed signs of returning to his best form against Southampton as Erik ten Hag’s men picked up a much needed three points. He was rock solid at the heart of United’s defence, winning 75% of his duels and making 10 clearances in the match. He also opened the scoring with a well taken header into the bottom corner from Bruno Fernandes’ pinpoint cross.
Defender: Gabriel Magalhães, Arsenal
Arsenal’s Brazilian centre-back is making a habit of scoring decisive goals for his club and the winner on Sunday against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur may prove to be one of his most important yet. The Gunners have now only conceded one goal in their opening four matches and Gabriel’s partnership with William Saliba at the heart of their defence could be pivotal as they aim to win their first Premier League title in over 20 years. They’re priced at 2/1 to win the Premier League this season.
Defender: Lucas Digne, Aston Villa
The Frenchman shone against his former club as Aston Villa came from 2-0 down to beat Everton on Saturday evening. He pulled his side back into the game with a perfect chipped cross to the back post which Ollie Watkins nodded home. He also created three other chances for his team-mates.
Midfielder: Adam Wharton, Crystal Palace
Adam Wharton’s impressive recent form continued on Saturday as Crystal Palace salvaged a point against Leicester City. He was his usual combative self in the middle of the park, winning seven duels and making three tackles, The English youngster also completed 59 passes during the 90 minutes.
Midfielder: Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester
Wilfred Ndidi makes the side for the first time this season after a brilliant display for Leicester at Selhurst Park. He provided the assist for both of the Foxes’ goals. The first with a perfect through ball to Jamie Vardy and the second a cushioned volley which Stephy Mavididi smashed home.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Midfielder: Emile Smith Rowe, Fulham
Emile Smith Rowe’s brilliant start to life at Craven Cottage continued on Saturday despite Fulham being held to a 1-1 draw at home against West Ham. His willing run to keep the ball in and a perfectly timed pass to Raul Jiminez provided the assist for his side’s goal. The former Arsenal midfielder also completed 96% of his passes.
Forward: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Crystal Palace
This week’s front three is full of goals with each player notching a brace over the weekend. The Frenchman helped the Eagle’s snatch a point against Leicester with a composed finish from the spot late on. He also drew his side back into the game shortly after Leicester had doubled their lead with a composed finish into the bottom right hand corner.
Forward: Erling Haaland, Manchester City
Erling Haaland’s stunning start to the season continued on Saturday as he bagged yet another brace to take his tally for the season to nine in just four appearances. He swept home the equaliser shortly before the 20 minute mark, before his powerful burst and composed dink over the goalkeeper gave his side the lead before half-time. After Manchester City’s imperious start to the season, they are now odds-on (9/10) with BetMGM to win an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title.
Forward: Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa
Watkins opened up his Premier League account for the season with a brilliant brace against Everton as the Toffees threw away a two-goal lead for the second successive match. He nodded home his side’s first shortly before the half-time whistle before drawing Aston Villa level with a composed finish into the bottom corner. With nine points from four games, Villa sit in fifth place as they aim to qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season. Villa are 7/2 to finish in the top four.
The team is based on the following metrics:
xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot
G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored
xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas
xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions
xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point
All statistics provided by BetMGM. Visit betmgm.co.uk 18+ BeGambleAware.org
Read more:
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah expected to leave, as Premier League rival tipped to replace him
This is Gary Lineker's last contracted season at the BBC, with the Match of the Day presenter's deal ticking down
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou under pressure following snap comment, following Arsenal defeat
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
James Andrew is the editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing both the magazine and website. James is an NCTJ qualified journalist and began his career as a news reporter in regional newspapers in 2006 before moving into sport a year later. In 2011 he started a six year stint on the sports desk at the Daily Mail and MailOnline. James was appointed editor of FourFourTwo in December 2019. Across his career James has interviewed the likes of Franco Baresi, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and Michael Owen. James has been a Fulham season ticket holder since the mid-1990s and enjoys watching them home and away, through promotion and relegation.