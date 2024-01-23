Team of the week: Liverpool pair Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota lead the line... but who else makes the cut this week?

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Argentinian was inspired during his side’s 0-0 draw against Everton. He produced a crucial save when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was bearing down on goal, whilst his physicality helped relieve pressure from the Toffees as he made four claims from crosses during the 90 minutes.

Defender: Pedro Porro, Tottenham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Porro continues to be integral to Tottenham’s attacking play in his role as inverted right back. He completed 45 of his 56 passes against Manchester United, as well as providing the assist for Richarlison’s leveller with a pinpoint corner.

Defender: Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The French centre-back continued his recent impressive form with a solid display against Bournemouth. He made 14 clearances and won 12 of his 15 duels as he helped Liverpool register their eighth clean sheet of the season.

Defender: Ben Mee, Brentford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mee was effective in both an attacking and defensive sense during his side’s crucial victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday. He made nine clearances and seven recoveries, as well as powering home a second-half header as he helped steer his side six points clear of the relegation zone.

Defender: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zinchenko’s return to form will be a welcome sight for Gunners fans as they got their title challenge back on track with a 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace on Saturday. His creativity was present throughout the match, with 104 touches and completing 79 passes. Arsenal are now 7/1 to win the Premier League.

Midfielder: Pascal Groß, Brighton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Groß completed 87% passes during the Seagulls’ stalemate draw with Wolves on Monday night. He produced his usual energetic display, making three recoveries and creating four chances for his team-mates.

Midfielder: Rodri, Manchester City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spaniard was at the heart of Manchester City’s late victory over Newcastle. He completed the most passes in the match with 134, with one of those providing the assist for Kevin De Bruyne’s leveller. He also won eight duels and made seven recoveries. His form will be crucial to City’s quest for a record-breaking fourth title in a row and they are now into 3/5 to win the Premier League.

Midfielder: Danilo, Nottingham Forest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Young Brazilian Danilo put in a wholehearted display against Brentford, despite his side coming out on the losing side. His stunning volley opened the scoring and he helped keep his side ticking in the middle of the park with a pass completion rate of 85%. He also made eight recoveries and two clearances.

Forward: Alexander Isak, Newcastle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Isak was a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes with his pacey runs in behind City’s defence. He had 10 touches in the opposition box, with his stunning first-half strike drawing his side level. After a tough run of results for the Magpies, they are now out to 12/1 to finish in the top four.

Forward: Diogo Jota, Liverpool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Mohamed Salah away on international duty, Liverpool needed Jota to step up and maintain their title charge. His clinical second-half brace against the Cherries helped Liverpool restore their five-point lead at the top. He also provided the assist for Darwin Núñez’s opening goal.

Forward: Darwin Nunez, Liverpool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jota is joined in attack by his Liverpool team mate Darwin Núñez. Reds fans will be hoping their Uruguayan striker can continue to tuck away his chances like he did against Bournemouth on Sunday. His composed finish opened the scoring shortly after half-time before rounding off the scoring with a controlled volley into the bottom right corner.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point