Teamwork vital in Rangers’ hunt for Europa League glory

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst reminded his players of the importance of teamwork and playing to their strengths during Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Rangers have proven they belong on the big stage in Europe with impressive performances including a 4-2 win at Borussia Dortmund and a 3-0 home triumph over Red Star Belgrade.

The Light Blues have overcome first-leg deficits in the previous two rounds, against Braga and RB Leipzig, and can now take European silverware back to Ibrox for the first time since 1972 when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

“I’m very proud to be there with my team and it’s a big chance to win a major trophy,” van Bronckhorst told Rangers TV.

✈️ We're On Our Way#UELpic.twitter.com/LZjeE6Srjq— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 16, 2022 See more

“We have to be a team. That’s the most important thing when you want to achieve something. Be a team, do everything together, make sure we have the tactics right, when we have the ball, when we are pressing, how we defend, whether we defend.

“There are so many things you have to think of when you prepare a game.

“In the end, everything is based on your quality. That’s the most important thing, to make sure you play to your strengths.”

The two German teams Rangers have already beaten finished in the top four in the Bundesliga while Frankfurt came 11th.

But the finalists have saved their best form for Europe this season, beating the likes of Barcelona and West Ham during an unbeaten campaign so far.

“They are a good team,” van Bronckhorst said. “They are physically strong, they have pace up front, they are really good defending. Their overall performances in Europe have been fantastic.

“It’s going to be a really exciting final.”