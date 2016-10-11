Tebas elected as LaLiga president for second term

LaLiga has confirmed that Javier Tebas will continue as president for a second four-year term.

Tebas was standing unopposed after Alex Aranzabal pulled out of the running earlier this month.

LaLiga provisionally confirmed that Tebas had been elected last week and a statement on the league's official website on Tuesday confirmed the news.

Tebas, who was initially elected as president in 2013, oversaw the centralisation of television broadcasting rights in Spanish football during his first term.