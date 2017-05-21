Terry receives guard of honour after 26 minutes as he bids emotional early exit

John Terry's final appearance at Stamford Bridge was marked by an emotional early exit, as the Chelsea captain received a guard of honour as he was substituted on 26 minutes.

Terry's 22-year association with Chelsea is set to come to an end, with Sunday's home match with Sunderland marking his last at the London club's home ground.

Manager Antonio Conte said Chelsea were planning a surprise for the skipper, who wears the number 26 shirt, and that came to fruition as he was withdrawn midway through the first half after Sunderland's Jordan Pickford had intentionally kicked the ball out of play, the crowd rising to their feet to hail a player who has won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League in his career with them.

His team-mates all came to the middle of the pitch to offer their appreciation to an emotional Terry, who then made his way through a guard of honour to leave the field and hand the armband to Gary Cahill.