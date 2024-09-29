‘That’s an easy one’ Lee Clark tells FourFourTwo who is the better player - him or his son Bobby Clark

Bobby Clark was born in 2005, just as dad Lee’s career was winding down. Clark senior was Fulham’s captain when Bobby was born, but three months later he was allowed to leave West London on the expiry of his contract.



He came home to Newcastle, where it all began, initially to coach but he ended up playing 22 more times for the club. Even scoring an equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.



Bobby’s career, like Lee’s, began at Newcastle. But during his first season as a professional, and on the eve of Newcastle’s Saudi-backed takeover, Liverpool swooped to sign him for a fee believed to be £1.5m inclusive of add-ons. Within 12 months he had made his Liverpool first-team debut, no mean feat given the talent at then-manager Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

A trophy and pace: the two things Bobby Clark has that dad doesn't

The following season he played a dozen times for the first-team, with the highlight being a 48 minute appearance in the 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. He looked set to play even more of a role with Liverpool under new manager Arne Slot, until a unique opportunity came up to sign permanently for Red Bull Salzburg.



The £10m deal, which features a 17.5% sell-on clause, saw him reunited with Pepijn Lijnders, Klopp’s Assistant at Liverpool. At 19 he has the opportunity to be a key player for a club who like to trust youth and play in the Champions League.

Friends reunited: Bobby Clark's permanent transfer to Salzburg isn't so left field when you realise Pep Lijnders (right) is their new boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

“That’s an easy one,” Lee Clark tells FourFourTwo when pressed on who was better at that age. “Bobby’s the better footballer. He’s got everything I had in terms of application, work ethic, fitness and a good passing range, but he is more physically imposing than me and has a lot more pace, which is a huge asset in the modern game.



“He broke through last season and has already won one more major honour than his old man, but only time will tell if he goes on to have the career I believe he is capable of having. I was fortunate to be involved with some very good teams and play at a high level for many years, but let’s face it: if Bobby carries on the way he’s started, he’s going to have a great career and win a lot more medals along the way.”

Both were 17 when they made their debuts, and both were highly rated England youth internationals, but Lee certainly had the tougher introduction to football. “I was 17 when Jim Smith gave me my debut, though Newcastle weren’t in the top flight at the time.

VIDEO How Liverpool Won The Carabao Cup Final With Kids

“Under Ossie Ardiles I was fortunate to play regularly alongside good friends who also came through the ranks – lads like Steve Watson, Steve Howey, Alan Thompson and Robbie Elliott. Bobby’s had a similar pathway, playing with a few familiar faces from the Liverpool Academy, and it certainly helps.”

His football journey has taken an intriguing detour, but with a familiar face helping him navigate the game, it will be fascinating to see where he can take things next.