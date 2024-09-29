‘That’s an easy one’ Lee Clark tells FourFourTwo who is the better player - him or his son Bobby Clark

By
Contributions from
published

Lee Clark made 184 appearances in the Premier League, while son Bobby has just signed a five-year contract with a Champions League club at 19

Lee Newcastle United youth player Lee Clark pictured circa 1989 at St James&#039; Park in Newcastle upon Tyne. Bobby Clark of FC Red Bull Salzburg looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between AC Sparta Praha and FC Salzburg at Letna Stadium on September 18, 2024 in Prague, Czech Republic.
Lee Clark (left) as a teenager at Newcastle, with his teenage son Bobby Clark on the right at Red Bull Salzburg (Image credit: Future)

Bobby Clark was born in 2005, just as dad Lee’s career was winding down. Clark senior was Fulham’s captain when Bobby was born, but three months later he was allowed to leave West London on the expiry of his contract.

He came home to Newcastle, where it all began, initially to coach but he ended up playing 22 more times for the club. Even scoring an equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

Bobby’s career, like Lee’s, began at Newcastle. But during his first season as a professional, and on the eve of Newcastle’s Saudi-backed takeover, Liverpool swooped to sign him for a fee believed to be £1.5m inclusive of add-ons. Within 12 months he had made his Liverpool first-team debut, no mean feat given the talent at then-manager Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

A trophy and pace: the two things Bobby Clark has that dad doesn't

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Ketchell
Matthew Ketchell
Deputy Editor

Ketch joined FourFourTwo as Deputy Editor in 2022 having racked up appearances at Reach PLC as a Northern Football Editor and BBC Match of the Day magazine as their Digital Editor and Senior Writer. During that time he has interviewed the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Gareth Southgate and attended World Cup and Champions League finals. He co-hosts a '90s football podcast called ‘Searching For Shineys’, is a Newcastle United season ticket holder and has an expensive passion for collecting classic football shirts.

With contributions from