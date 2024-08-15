Liverpool transfer isn’t as weird as first seems, as one key detail becomes clear

By
published

Liverpool have agreed a deal that makes complete sense when delving a little deeper into the facts

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Liverpool manager Arne Slot shouts on his team during the Pre-Season Friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla, at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have agreed a transfer this summer that, initially, seems quite strange, though on closer inspection certainly makes a lot more sense.

Arne Slot is yet to make his first signing as Liverpool manager since joining the club, with Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi rejecting a move to Anfield in favour of staying in Spain.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 