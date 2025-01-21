Manchester City star set to sign for Manchester United: report

Chloe Kelly is one of the biggest names in women's football

Manchester City are set to lose Chloe Kelly in the winter transfer window on a loan move to their rivals Manchester United.

Kelly has been struggling for minutes at City this season and had been linked to the likes of Barcelona earlier this season.

The England international will want more game time in order to make the European Championships squad with the tournament scheduled for this summer.

Manchester City: Chloe Kelly to United?

Chloe Kelly tapping the England badge (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

City manager Gareth Taylor has started Kelly in just one Women's Super League match this season. Across the entire 2023/24 league season Kelly started 18 matches out of 22 fixtures and the 2022/23 WSL campaign saw her start 21 games.

The Telegraph first reported the loan move to United and they said she would not feature in the Manchester derby because of it.

Chloe Kelly scored the winner against Germany in the Euro 2022 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly did miss the Manchester derby on Sunday, which United won 4-2, but Taylor said it was an ankle issue that had ruled her out. Taylor added she had trained with City on Saturday.

Taylor was also asked about the rumour the England star, who scored the winning goal at the 2022 Euros. He said he "knew nothing about it".

A move between rivals is not unheard of in women's football.

A key example is England defender Alex Greenwood. She has played for Liverpool, Everton, Man United and Man City.

And while the move to United seems it will be announced as a temporary one, Kelly is out of contract at City this summer. In FourFourTwo's view Kelly should move away from City if they are not going to play her as a player of her calibre should not be regularly starting from the bench.

The rumoured arrival of Brazil international Kerolin, who is number 42 on FourFourTwo's list of best players right now, will only increase competition for starting spots and so if that goes ahead Kelly may depart City on a permanent move in the next transfer window.

Kelly's arrival at United is one that Red Devils fans are in favour of with the club hunting down Chelsea in the WSL title race.

They are currently third, on the same points as second place Arsenal, and seven points behind leaders Chelsea.