The 'little problem' England's Lionesses have to overcome at Women's World Cup according to pundit

England head to the Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand as one of the tournament favourites following on from their success under Sarina Wiegman these last few years.

However, former Leeds and Doncaster Belles forward Lucy Ward, who has been covering the Lionesses since 2005 and will work for ITV at the tournament believes the England squad lack experience and leaders after injuries and key retirements.

“I look at England now and I’m looking for the leaders, because Ellen White and Jill Scott are not going to be there and they played massive roles behind the scenes, not just on the pitch,” says pundit Lucy Ward.

“Leah Williamson not being there is massive and Beth Mead isn’t there, either. You need to look at leaders, and I would have said that Steph Houghton needed to be back in that squad because Wiegman needs leaders; she needs people who have been in that situation and know exactly how to act.

"Houghton is the epitome of professionalism and I don’t see many other centre-halves at England level with the experience, along with the ability."

Houghton, though, will be in the BBC punditry studio for the tournament, the Manchester City centre-back was overlooked despite Williamson being missing due to an ACL issue.

“Injuries and how they cope with them will play a decisive part in whoever wins – USA, Australia, anyone. I think England have just got a little problem over proven leaders with experience in the squad.”

Lucy Ward has questioned the lack of squad experience (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless, Wiegman is still confident of England's chances. After all, not many expected them to win Euro 2022, but wins against Spain, Sweden and Germany in the knockout stages saw them lift the trophy at Wembley. Why not in Sydney come August 20?

"You never know. We came here with a dream and that's what we go for," Wiegman told Sky Sports.

"England has done well in former tournaments and yes, we want to win every game. We're working hard, but the balance between working hard to improve and having some time off to switch to get some headspace is important.

"We are not robots. This environment helps too. We want everyone to be fit and well when the tournament kicks off."

Manager Sarina Wiegman is still optimistic, despite missing Beth Mead (Image credit: Getty Images)

