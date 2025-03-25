'The pink kit was quite divisive to begin with: a lot of people were unsure of it but I think the Tottenham game has cemented it as this epic kit' Ed Sheeran talks about designing Ipswich shirt - and how it ties into his music

Ed Sheeran has close ties with Ipswich Town and helped design the now iconic pink third shirt that the Tractor Boys have worn in the Premier League this term

Ipswich Town third kit for 2024/25 season
The Ipswich Town third kit for 2024/25 season (Image credit: Umbro/Ipswich Town)

Ed Sheeran has spoken out about his role in helping to design the Ipswich Town third kit for 2024/25 and the relationship that the shirt has with his music.

The folk-pop superstar acquired a minority stake of 1.4 per cent in August 2024, coinciding with the club's return to the Premier League. This season is the third that Sheeran's +–=÷x Tour has sponsored the Suffolk outfit – and Sheeran was even involved with the design of the shock-pink change strip that the Tractor Boys have donned in the top flight.

In a new interview with CEO & Founder of Men in Blazers Media Network, Roger Bennett, Sheeran was asked about the design of the shirt, which features Framlingham Castle – as referenced in the popstar's 2017 hit, Castle on the Hill.

Ed Sheeran: “Having Framlingham Castle on an Ipswich kit is just huge for me”

Ed Sheeran in concert – Chantry Park

Ed Sheeran is a lifelong Ipswich Town fan (Image credit: Zakary Walters)

Despite the horse in Ipswich's badge, Sheeran didn't take inspiration from Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club – instead, including a castle and soundwaves to create a fresh look for the side.

The shirt itself also has soundwaves created by fans' chanting – perhaps as a less-so subtle reference to a musician helping to design it – while Sheeran has suggested that he will incorporate a similar pink shade with something “musically” going on later this year.

Liam Delap of Ipswich Town FC looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Ipswich Town FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 10, 2024 in London, England.

Liam Delap in the iconic pink top (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

“Ipswich is obviously the club that I support but Framlingham is the place that I’m from, so having those two fused and having Framlingham Castle on an Ipswich kit is just huge for me,” Sheeran said.

“I love it. I can’t take credit for the full design of that, there were a lot of people involved with that. It all feeds into some stuff that I have going on this year musically – pink will play a large feature of that.”

While the singer admits that the top was a little polarising to begin with, however, the shirt has had its moments of glory this term. Ipswich beat Tottenham away from home in November wearing their third shirt – and Sheeran now says that the game has helped secure the legacy of the jersey.

“The pink kit was quite divisive to begin with,” he says. “A lot of people were unsure of it but I think the Tottenham game has cemented it as this epic kit.”

With Sheeran's influence at Ipswich Town growing, a mural was unveiled of the Suffolk star down Alf Ramsey Way last November.

Reflecting on that moment – and what it meant as an icon of the football club – the singer joked that he's surprised it's still in tact, but says that he feels love from his community of fellow football fans.

Ed Sheeran watches an Ipswich Town game with his fiance and future wife Cherry Seaborn in 2018.

Ed Sheeran watches an Ipswich Town game with his fiancee and future wife Cherry Seaborn in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve got to be honest, I’m surprised it hasn’t been defaced – I thought a c**k would have been drawn on it by now,” he smiles.

“[A mural] is not what you [get involved in a football club] for – it’s a bit like, I don’t know if I’ve deserved that or what.

“I feel very loved by the community which I think is what that mural suggests, to me. It feels more of an acceptance of feeling from the fanbase.”

The full interview will be available on Men in Blazers Media Network YouTube channel from 11 a.m. ET. Wednesday, March 26th, and live on podcast feeds from 6 a.m. ET.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

