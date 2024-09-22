‘There was nothing wrong with Graeme Souness’ ideas after he took over as Liverpool boss – I was just surprised that such an intelligent man could be so forceful’: Ex-Reds midfielder highlights what went wrong for Scotsman in Anfield dugout

By
Contributions from
published

Liverpool suffered under Graeme Souness in 1991, following Kenny Dalglish's shock resignation at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: New Liverpool manager Graeme Souness emerges from the Tunnel as the Police and crowd look ahead of his first match in charge, a First Division match against Norwich City at Anfield on April 20th, 1991 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Daniel Smith/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool were left shocked in February 1991 when Kenny Dalglish resigned as manager, leaving the Reds three points clear at the top of the First Division and still in contention in the FA Cup.

During his five-and-a-half years in charge of Liverpool, Dalglish won three league titles and three FA Cups, with another trophy at least possible come the end of the 1990/91 season. Alas, his resignation allowed Arsenal to go on and win the title that season, with the Reds a further seven points back.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from