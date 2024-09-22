'There were a few moments when Arsenal showed interest in me, but it never happened': Dutch stalwart admits regret over Gunners near-miss

Arsenal had a strong affinity with the Netherlands during Arsene Wenger's early years as manager, with Dennis Bergkamp, Marc Overmars and Giovanni van Bronckhorst all strong players for the Gunners.

Dutch stalwart Phillip Cocu highlights how, on multiple occasions, Arsenal attempted to sign him, though nothing ultimately came to fruition.

The midfielder instead spent the majority of his glittering career in his homeland playing for AZ Alkmaar, Vitesse and PSV, with a six-year spell at Barcelona thrown in there for good measure, too.

VIDEO: The GENIUS Way Arsenal Just Beat Tottenham Without Their Midfield

While selecting his Perfect XI of players he played with during his career, Cocu highlights the interest Arsenal showed in him while discussing the qualities of Dennis Bergkamp.

“He had a velvet touch – we’ll never forget that goal against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup – and although he seems a bit introverted, he has a great sense of humour," Cocu exclusively tells FourFourTwo.

"There were a few moments when Arsenal showed interest in me and I could’ve been his team-mate, but it never happened.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bergkamp spent over a decade at Arsenal (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The pair did spend a lot of time together with the Netherlands national team, however, playing together at Euro 96, the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000. While they weren't successful on any of those occasions, Cocu clearly looks back with fondness at the qualities of his fellow countryman.

On the subject of former Arsenal players, Cocu also selects Van Bronckhorst as the left-back for his perfect XI, having played together for the national team and briefly in a season at Barcelona.

“My old neighbour and we played together for one season at Barcelona, under Frank Rijkaard," Cocu highlights. "Giovanni became better and more important for his teams over the years, and he was always in service of the team, as a multifunctional player and sympathetic person. He scored great goals from distance, too.”

Cocu playing for Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Arsenal stories

Eight players to MISS Manchester City vs Arsenal early title decider

Ranked! Every Premier League 2024/25 kit, from worst to best

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addresses Gabriel Martinelli being replaced in his side