Eight players to MISS Manchester City vs Arsenal early title decider

By
published

Manchester City take on Arsenal at the Etihad this weekend with a number of key players missing for either side

Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City checks on Kevin De Bruyne who is injured during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Manchester City and FC Internazionale Milano at Etihad Stadium on September 18, 2024 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad this weekend in what many are billing as an early title decider just four games into the Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta's sides have gone toe-to-toe over the past two seasons producing a pair of thrilling title races which the Cityzens have edged both times.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.