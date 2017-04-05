There were three guys wasting their day - Wenger ridicules fan protests

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has ridiculed a fans protest outside the club's training ground, claiming the move was a waste of time and energy.

The unrest at Emirates Stadium has been growing this season with the Gunners once again falling short in their challenge for the Premier League title, while they were eliminated at the last 16 in the Champions League after a 10-2 aggregate battering from Bayern Munich.

Fans protested against Wenger ahead of the second leg of the Bayern tie and the FA Cup win over Lincoln City, while a plane was flown over The Hawthorns with a banner calling for his exit during the 3-1 loss at West Brom – albeit another with a show of support was also flown.

More demonstrations against Wenger's reign are expected when Arsenal host West Ham on Wednesday, while this week a small group were present at the club's training base with messages calling for his dismissal.

But Wenger was not overly impressed by the number of people turning up.

First time there have been protesters outside the training ground at London Colney. Wenger due to speak at 9(ish). April 4, 2017

"It is three guys," he said.

"Honestly. Why should I waste energy on that?

"It is good that they can waste their day like that."

Arsenal are looking to end a three-match winless run in the Premier League against the Hammers to close the gap on fourth-placed Manchester City, who are seven points ahead of Wenger's men.