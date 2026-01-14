Arsenal hero names surprise candidate to replace under-pressure Spurs boss Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank's future at Tottenham is continuing to look more and more bleak.

The Spurs boss has seen just one win in six in the Premier League, with the Lilywhites now 14th in the table as we pass the halfway point of the campaign.

Whilst it remains to be seen for now whether the Dane is replaced in North London, a former Arsenal hero has stuck the knife in, believing he knows exactly who should replace Frank should his time run out at Tottenham.

Despite sitting relatively safe in Europe, Spurs' debut campaign has been a poor one to say the least.

Just seven Premier League wins, their last coming away at Crystal Palace in late December, fans are once again looking to alternatives who could perhaps save their season.

Sol Campbell, who famously left Spurs for Arsenal back in 2001, has named a surprise candidate for the job, with the manager in question having only just been sacked by another Premier League club.

“Ruben Amorim [would be the ideal manager for Tottenham]," said Campbell, who spoke to Sky Bet.

"They’ll be looking at him. They’re probably talking to him now; it wouldn’t surprise me. I don’t think he’ll go back to Portugal. Tottenham will be talking to him to see if there’s any situation going on – there’ll be people talking behind the scenes.

“Thomas Frank is a top manager, but he’s not at Brentford anymore – it’s a different animal. Tottenham is a big club and people are demanding. They want success and they want to keep moving forward in a successful way. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re talking to other managers.

"Obviously, if he starts turning it around and winning games and having good performances, that helps.

Sol Campbell believes Ruben Amorim would be an ideal fit at Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes you don’t need to win, but if you can have good performances and show you’re moving in the right direction, that can help. But they will be talking to other managers. It’s part and parcel until you show who you are and start winning on a regular basis.”

