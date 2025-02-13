'They have only done this to stave off the European Super League. It's nonsense: we should be out, we have been terrible in Europe this season' - Noel Gallagher provides scathing review of European football

Noel Gallagher has labelled the new Champions League format as 'nonsense'.

His beloved Manchester City were beaten 3-2 by European powerhouses Real Madrid just days ago, so perhaps we can see why the sentiment is ringing so true in Noel's eyes.

A brace from Erling Haaland seemed to have helped Pep Guardiola's men on their way before a late comeback from the reigning champions meant it is all to play for as the second leg in Madrid next week fast approaches.

Noel Gallagher says the new format for the Champions League is nonsense

Oasis band member and Manchester City superfan Noel Gallagher (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the group-stage format changing to help more teams progress, City narrowly avoided elimination thanks to a final-matchday victory over Club Brugge.

The Cityzens had gone in 1-0 down at the break before three goals in the second half narrowly secured their passage to the knockout stages, where they still have plenty of work to do to beat Real Madrid on their own patch.

City have been without key midfield kingpin Rodri all season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The way that it was, they have only done this to stave off the European Super League," began Gallagher as he spoke to talkSPORT on Wednesday morning.

"I don't get it, I don't get what they are trying to do. You get the teams drawn out via an algorithm, it is just nonsense! The way it was, it had worked for the last 20 years or whatever. I just don't [get it].

"Now we are at the knockout stage it is different as you know where you stand. It was kind of alright with the group stages because you knew where you stood.

"But you are right, we should be out, we have been terrible in Europe this season. I wouldn't stay there are a lot of City fans who are confident about staying in the competition."

Real Madrid earned a valuable victory over Manchester City in the Champions League just days ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Gallagher is right to point out that UEFA are slowly pushing the European Super League upon us again under a new name and it is only a matter of time before the competition veers its ugly head once again.

Protests and riots were seen amongst English football fans following the news back in April 2021, so could we be heading the same again way in a few years time?