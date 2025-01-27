'They've got that perfect blend of youth and experience - I don't think anyone can match them' Exclusive: Joe Cole tips former club for European glory this season

Joe Cole reckons one of his former teams is a shoo-in for European glory this season.

No English club featured in last season’s Champions League final – which saw Real Madrid defeat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium – but former England international Joe Cole believes that won’t happen again in 2025.

What’s more, the former West Ham United, Chelsea and Liverpool player is backing one of his old clubs to make this season’s showpiece.

Joe Cole exclusive: “The job that Slot has done since arriving at Anfield has been nothing short of remarkable"

Arne Slot only took over from Jurgen Klopp last summer. (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“Betting on football is a mug’s game – so much can go wrong,” says Cole, speaking on behalf of TNT Sports to promote watching live sport in pubs. “But if I had to choose a club to go all the way this season, it has to be Liverpool.

“The job that Slot has done since arriving at Anfield has been nothing short of remarkable. He’s got those players totally on board with his ideas, trusting in him as a manager, without trying to undo all the brilliant foundations Jurgen Klopp put in place before him. They’re just as motivated, just as passionate as they were before, but with a streamlined style of play.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid in the summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s been a lot of negative noise around Slot’s squad this season, with key men yet to agree to deals that would keep them at Anfield beyond the end of the campaign – but Cole feels confident that won’t play a role in their quest for success on multiple fronts.

“A lot’s been made of the various contract negotiations, with Trent, Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, but that hasn’t stopped them playing some brilliant football at home and on the continent,” he tells FourFourTwo. They’ve got that perfect blend of youth and experience, a squad full of hungry winners and there’s nothing like a European night under lights at Anfield.

“If they can get a little dash of luck when it’s needed along the way, I can’t see anyone matching them. But, like I say, betting on football’s a mug’s game. I could be totally wrong!”

Cole is also right behind the new Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League format changes, implemented at the start of the season, which have seen the traditional group stage scrapped for a ‘Swiss model’ league system.

“I think what we’re gonna have on that final night of this league system is an absolute barnstormer,” he says. “There’s gonna be clubs in the qualification zone with 20 minutes to play and then back out of it with 10 to go and everything still to play for. The consequences of a single goal could be huge, so I think football fans should be really looking forward to that.”