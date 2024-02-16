'They’ve ruined it': Gary Neville unhappy with Premier League side, as he calls for more excitement

Gary Neville has been left unhappy with one Premier League side, suggesting that they need to be more exciting in matches.

Neville's comments came while discussing the dominance of Manchester City on the Stick to Football podcast. The former Manchester United defender admitted that he didn't even watch Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday, arguing that they're "boring".

"I didn’t switch Manchester City on, on Tuesday night," Neville said. "I felt a bit bored.

City were comfortable 3-1 winners (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I saw a post from a Liverpool fan that said he watched every single one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United games in the Champions League, because there was that feeling that there was always going to be excitement one way or the other – they’d lose, or they’d win and the game would be exciting.

"You just can’t watch City – it’s almost like they’ve ruined it a little bit. To call City boring would be wrong, because the football they play is outstanding, but I actually thought they were boring – I found it difficult to watch them. Since Erling Haaland’s gone [with an injury] they’re a bit more imperfect."

Erling Haaland has since returned from the injury which kept him out for the majority of December and January, and the Norwegian got back among the goals against Everton last weekend, scoring twice in a 2-0 win.

Neville thinks Haaland's return will have a big impact (Image credit: Getty Images)

His reintroduction to the side comes at a time when Manchester City have won their last 11 matches in a competitions - including being crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions - as Pep Guardiola challenges his side to secure back-to-back trebles.

They still have plenty of tough tests to come in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, though, with Liverpool leading the way in the table and an away trip to Luton Town in the Cup.

Gary Neville was speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.

More Premier League, Manchester City and Gary Neville stories

'It drives me crazy' – Gary Neville on what annoyed him in Manchester United win at Aston Villa

Fantasy Premier League: Why you NEED Manchester City and Liverpool players in FPL this week

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner, with Arsenal and Manchester City given great chances in competition