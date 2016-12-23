Thiago: Bayern are like animals

Thiago Alcantara has hailed Bayern Munich's hunger for success in the wake of their 3-0 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig.

The reigning champions found themselves playing catch-up to the newly promoted side back in November after a draw with Hoffenheim and a defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.

They have since gone on a five-game winning streak to return to the summit of the table, though, much to Thiago's delight.

"We are like animals when it comes to the Bundesliga," the midfielder was quoted as saying by TZ.

"We always want to be the best, score as many goals as possible and make sure we do not concede.

"The match against RB Leipzig was an important game about who would lead the table after the first half of the season."

Thiago has featured in a number of roles for Bayern this campaign, but the midfielder has no preference as to where Carlo Ancelotti uses him.

"I am feeling very well so long as I am out there on the pitch with my team-mates," he said.

"I can play in any position except goalkeeper. We are always enjoying ourselves out there, but we also have defensive tasks.

"I just want to be on top of my game, because that benefits my team-mates as well."