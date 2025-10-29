Football Manager 26 women's wonderkids: The 400 best under-20s in FM26

Football Manager 26 wonderkids have dropped, with the new game out now.

It's been a long road to FM26 – and for the first time ever, women's football has been added to the game, as you can take charge of clubs in the Women's Super League and beyond.

But who's worth signing when it comes to women's wonderkids? Let's have a look…

FourFourTwo's picks

Michelle Agyemang needs no introduction to Lionesses fans. She scored the crucial equalising goals in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals, keeping England in the competition they eventually won. The 19-year-old forward is an intelligent attacker with the physicality to stamp her authority and be a game-changer, as she showed in Switzerland. Agyemang joined Arsenal's academy aged six and is now enjoying first-team football on loan at Brighton, proving herself a star of the present and the future.

Fresh from winning Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2025, Michelle Agyemang needs no introduction to Lionesses fans. She scored the crucial equalising goals in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals, keeping England in the competition they eventually won. The 19-year-old forward is an intelligent attacker with the physicality to stamp her authority and be a game-changer, as she showed in Switzerland. Agyemang joined Arsenal’s academy aged six and is now enjoying first-team football on loan at Brighton, proving herself a star of the present and the future.

Barcelona star Vicky Lopez looks completely at home playing alongside the likes of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati each week. The energetic 19-year-old scores goals, creates chances, and it’s her intelligence beyond her years that makes her passing shine, bolstering an already brilliant Barcelona and Spain side.

Lily Yohannes moved to Lyon from Ajax this summer and marked her debut with a goal, just as she did when making her debut for USA aged 16. If you need proof she’s a wonderkid, look no further than USWNT manager Emma Hayes: “She plays beyond her years. She has no fear to get on the ball under pressure, solve problems, switch play, and thread balls in behind.”

Arsenal defender Katie Reid is one to watch, having become a mainstay of the Gunners’ backline after Leah Williamson’s injury this season. A product of the Arsenal academy, Reid is being chosen ahead of more experienced players, demonstrating her reliability in defence and her fearless approach when taking on some of the world’s best attackers. On the 19-year-old, Renee Slegers said: “She’s a young player but she’s also very mature. She has a growth mindset, wants to learn every day, is very humble, very hard-working, and has a lot of qualities that are very valuable to us.”

