Arsenal closing in on record-breaking Bayern Munich star: report

Mikel Arteta wants to improve on his squad further

Arsenal are looking to secure a Bayern Munich star, as manager Mikel Arteta adds long-term prospects to his squad.

The Gunners signed eight new players over the summer, bringing in Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie in defence, Christian Norgaard and Ebere Eze in midfield, and Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres in attack.

But Arsenal are still looking to the future, with Arteta eyeing talent who can compete for places in his squad.

Arsenal chasing Bayern Munich wonderkid to compete in midfield

Arsenal have plenty of young talents to choose from in midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite having the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and new buys Eze and Norgaard as options in midfield, Arteta has made commitments throughout his six seasons as manager in N5 to blood young talent in the centre of the park.

Arteta handed debuts to the two youngest Premier League stars ever in Nwaneri and Max Dowman, both Hale End playmakers who are expected to become fixtures of the Basque's first team in seasons to come.

Now according to BILD's Christian Falk, the Gunners are circling for 17-year-old Lennart Karl.

The German became the youngest Bayern Munich player to score in the Champions League last week, beating Jamal Musiala's record with a strike against Club Brugge at the Allianz Arena, with calls for Julian Nagelsmann to call the teen up to the senior national set-up.

Sport Witness relays the report from the German outlet that claims that the Gunners are joined by the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea in the chase for the no.10.

Nwaneri has been used sparingly in North London this season, with Eze and Merino featuring more, and should Arsenal move for another teenager in a similar position, it could mean competition for places is even more intense – it seems unlikely, though, that Karl is a serious target.

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal have been looking to step up their youth recruitment in the past 18 months, bringing in the likes of Tommy Setford and Victor Ozhianvuna to complement the raft of talents they have coming through Hale End.

Lennart Karl scored against Club Brugge in the Champions League (Image credit: Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

Karl, however, is contracted until 2028 in Bavaria and won't come cheaply, having already broken into Vincent Kompany's set-up – while Arsenal will face steep competition to sign yet another potential world-beater in a position that they already have two.

With Michael Ballack as his representative, Chelsea may feel that they have the advantage in landing the German, too, with Arsenal needing to convince the player's party that they can offer meaningful first-team action in a squad filled with young talents, many of whom have recently signed deals.

Karl is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt. Arsenal return to Premier League action against Burnley next weekend.