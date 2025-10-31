Who are the commentators and pundits on Sky Sports this weekend?

Who are the commentators and pundits on Sky Sports?

Premier League football is back from the international break with games set to be aired live on Sky Sports on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

It promises to be a big weekend wit two London derbies, Tottenham taking on Aston Villa, and another round of the eternal rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpoool.

If this is a regular search for you, feel free to bookmark this page and come back next weekend – and remember, FourFourTwo is across it when it comes to football on television, both in England's top tier and beyond.

Find out how to watch the Premier League with our complete guide to the football wherever you are in the world – and we can even advise you on the cheapest ways to do so.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, our interactive calendar is available to help you track every major league, cup and competition for the 2025/26 season, with television details for every match and a clickable legend for you to isolate the games you're looking to catch.

And remember, if you're a subscriber of our exclusive …And It's LIVE! newsletter, you get details of where and how to watch all the weekend's football completely free, beamed into your inbox ahead of the weekend – with quizzes, injury news, previews and all the relevant information for the games included as standard.

Let's look at the TV line-ups for the weekend…

The Championship is set for Friday night (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

No Friday game in the Premier League this week: this slot belongs to the Championship as Wrexham take on high-flying Coventry City.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Daniel Sturridge returns this Saturday night (Image credit: Alamy)

Sky's teatime kick-off between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will be fronted by Dave Jones.

It'll be former Blue Daniel Sturridge and former Lilywhite Jamie Redknapp in the studio on punditry for this one, with co-commentary coming courtesy of Jamie Carragher.

Super Sunday

Shay Given will be on Super Sunday (Image credit: Alamy)

Sky Sports are on air from 1pm at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday, with Kelly Cates presenting the action: first up, West Ham United take on Newcastle United, before Bournemouth travel to Manchester City.

Former Man City star Izzy Christiansen is on punditry duties for this one, joined by Toon hero Shay Given – and Sky's third pundit is Matt Ritchie, who played for both the Magpies and Bournemouth, and so has a foot in both camps.

Commentary comes from Peter Drury and Gary Neville.

Jamie Carragher returns to MNF (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monday Night Football sees Sunderland host Everton on Wearside, presented, as ever, by Dave Jones.

Jamie Carragher is back on analysis for this one, joined by former Manchester United, Leicester City and Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans.