Who are the commentators and pundits on Sky Sports this weekend?
The Premier League returns this weekend with matches taking place across Saturday, Sunday and Monday
Premier League football is back from the international break with games set to be aired live on Sky Sports on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
It promises to be a big weekend wit two London derbies, Tottenham taking on Aston Villa, and another round of the eternal rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpoool.
Let's look at the TV line-ups for the weekend…
Who are the Sky Sports commentators and pundits?
Friday Night Football
Is there Friday Night Football this week?
No Friday game in the Premier League this week: this slot belongs to the Championship as Wrexham take on high-flying Coventry City.
The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Saturday Night Football
Who are the pundits, presenters and commentators on Saturday's Sky Sports coverage?
Sky's teatime kick-off between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will be fronted by Dave Jones.
It'll be former Blue Daniel Sturridge and former Lilywhite Jamie Redknapp in the studio on punditry for this one, with co-commentary coming courtesy of Jamie Carragher.
Super Sunday
Who are the Sky pundits, presenters and commentators on Super Sunday?
Sky Sports are on air from 1pm at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday, with Kelly Cates presenting the action: first up, West Ham United take on Newcastle United, before Bournemouth travel to Manchester City.
Former Man City star Izzy Christiansen is on punditry duties for this one, joined by Toon hero Shay Given – and Sky's third pundit is Matt Ritchie, who played for both the Magpies and Bournemouth, and so has a foot in both camps.
Commentary comes from Peter Drury and Gary Neville.
Monday Night Football
Who are the Sky pundits, presenters and commentators on Monday Night Football?
Monday Night Football sees Sunderland host Everton on Wearside, presented, as ever, by Dave Jones.
Jamie Carragher is back on analysis for this one, joined by former Manchester United, Leicester City and Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans.
