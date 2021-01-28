Thomas Tuchel names the one Chelsea player he has wanted in his team for "many years”

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he has wanted N’Golo Kante in his team for “many years”.

The Chelsea manager took charge of his first game at his new club on Wednesday, as Wolves held the Blues to a 0-0 draw.

Tuchel had only taken his first training session a day earlier but he has already put his stamp on the team.

Mason Mount - widely regarded as Chelsea’s standout performer this term - was left on the bench for the visit of Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Kai Havertz was deployed in the No.10 role ahead of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in deeper midfield berths.

Kante was not fit enough to feature in the match, with the France international currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

But if the words of his new boss are anything to go by, Kante can expect to play a prominent part in Tuchel’s team once he returns to full fitness.

"The funny thing is when you join a team in the middle of the season, I already know the likes of Kai [Havertz], Timo [Werner], Toni [Rudiger]. I wanted many years to have N’Golo Kante in my team and now I have him here, also Olivier Giroud, we have a clear picture," Tuchel said after the match.

"I have been following the Premier League for many years both in [Borussia] Dortmund and in Paris so I have a clear picture of what the guys are capable of. To find a guy like [Cesar] Azpilicueta in your office is simply amazing because in the end I am also a fan off football."

Kante has been linked with a move to PSG in the last couple of years, and it seems as if the French club’s interest was driven by Tuchel.

Wednesday’s draw with Wolves leaves Chelsea five points adrift of the top four, and 11 behind top spot.

Tuchel’s next assignment is a home game against Burnley this weekend.

