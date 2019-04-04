Thursday's big transfer rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifies FOUR players he wants

What the papers say

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to have one eye on next season already and could be set to overhaul his squad in the summer. The Mail reports that the new full-time Manchester United boss could dump six players at the end of the term to make way for a new title-chasing squad, with Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian reported to be among those on the chopping block.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly planning a big overhaul this summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Meanwhile, speculation is also mounting on possible incoming deals, with Solskjaer said to be looking at bringing at least three players to Old Trafford in the summer. The Mirror says Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly all make up the wish list.

The club are hopeful, however, that David De Gea will be staying put despite lengthy contract negotiations. According to the Express, United are keen for the Spain goalkeeper to stay and are willing to hold out until next season to get his signature – even with Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris St Germain said to be on red alert to the situation.

Away from United, their rivals Manchester City have made Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri a target for next season, the Mail reports. It comes as the Blues line up a possible replacement for Fernandinho, who turns 34 next month, but City are likely to be expected to match the 22-year-old’s £59.8million buy-out clause.

Theo Walcott: Doubts are being cast over the 30-year-old’s Everton future as boss Marco Silva looks to build a more youthful squad next season, the Mail says.

Ryan Sessegnon: After being relegated from the Premier League, Fulham seem to have resigned themselves to the likelihood that Ryan Sessegnon will leave Craven Cottage, the Mirror reports – but the 18-year-old might not be able to command his £50million price tag of last year. Tottenham are likely suitors.