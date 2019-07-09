Arsenal and Manchester United consider shock move for Chelsea man

Arsenal and Manchester United are each weighing up a shock move for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, report RMC.

The former Monaco man spent last season on loan at Milan after a disappointing debut campaign at Stamford Bridge the previous year.

His fate remains uncertain following Frank Lampard's installation as Chelsea manager last week.

And Arsenal and United could both submit surprise offers for the 24-year-old, who moved to west London for £40m in 2017.

PSG are also keeping tabs on the situation, which is further complicated by Chelsea's two-window transfer ban.

The Blues are set to make a decision on Bakayoko's future after next week's training camp in Ireland.

