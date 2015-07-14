Tiote forced to sit out Newcastle tour due to visa issue

Newcastle United head coach Steve McClaren has confirmed that Cheick Tiote has been left out of their tour of the United States after he was refused a visa.

McClaren's men are in Milwaukee, preparing for the first game of the tour against Club Atlas at Miller Park on Tuesday.

They will then take on Sacramento Republic on Saturday before rounding off the tour by taking on MLS side Portland Timbers.

But Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote has been left to train at home following his unsuccessful visa application.

Obtaining visas for the USA can be difficult for people with criminal convictions. Tiote received a seven-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months and 180 hours community service in October 2013 for possession of a fake driving licence.

McClaren told the Newcastle Evening Chronicle: "He has had visa complications and trying to get him over the visa issue has been difficult, but it wasn't successful. He is training back home."

Another player who will not feature on the tour is Sylvain Marveaux, who is poised to miss the start of the season because of a hernia.

"He [Marveaux] is in for a hernia operation if not he's had it already," McClaren added. "It's four to six weeks I think."