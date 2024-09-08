‘To sign off with my fifth Champions League title with Real Madrid in my last game in club football was a fairytale ending – I couldn’t put it any other way’: Toni Kroos reflects on trophy-laden career

By
Contributions from
published

Toni Kroos retired from football at the end of the 2023/24 season - and FFT spoke to the German about his illustrious career

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Toni Kroos of Real Madrid lifts the UEFA Champions League Trophy after his team&#039;s victory the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Toni Kroos ended his club career at Real Madrid in the best way possible: lifting the Champions League trophy at Wembley Stadium. 

But while things didn't quite go to plan for the German on home soil at Euro 2024, the 34-year-old signs off as one of the greatest midfielders to have ever lived, along with 33 trophies and countless individual accolades.

Ed McCambridge
Ed McCambridge
Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.

