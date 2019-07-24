Tottenham set to name new price for Toby Alderweireld once £25m release clause expires

Tottenham will demand £40m for Toby Alderweireld once his £25m release clause expires on Friday, report the Daily Telegraph.

The Belgium international is currently available for a cut-price fee due to the terms of his contract.

However, no club has yet triggered the clause by paying £25m, and time is running out for potential suitors to do so.

Manchester United have made Alderweireld a back-up option should they fail to land Harry Maguire.

However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will only sell the centre-back for £40m from Saturday onwards.

Alderweireld has just one year remaining on his Tottenham contract, but the club do not want to lose him on the cheap.

