'Tom Cruise walked in and all of my sisters, nieces and nephews were there – he said, "I thought you said just a photo with mum, not the whole family!"': Chelsea legend recalls encounter with Hollywood actor at 2024 Olympics
Tom Cruise had an unexpected encounter with a Chelsea legend at the 2024 Olympics
As Tom Cruise cheered on the US women's soccer team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Chelsea legend Emma Hayes took her opportunity to try and get a photo with the Hollywood actor.
Hayes, who spent 12 years winning countless trophies with Chelsea women, was taking charge of the USWNT for the first time at the Olympics, and had guided them to the final at Paris' Parc des Princes to take on Brazil.
Ahead of his abseiling appearance at the closing ceremony a day later, Cruise was among the celebrating USA fans.
Tom Cruise ambushed by Emma Hayes' family at Olympics
Hayes tells FFT: “He was in the box next door to my family, and my mum went to introduce herself. His security said, ‘Yeah, he’ll come and have a photo with Emma’s mum, no problem’.
"As he went in, all of my sisters were there and all of my nieces and nephews – Tom walked in and said, ‘I thought you said a photo with mum, not the whole family!’”
Smiling at the absurdity of it all, Hayes continues: “He met my sisters and they all had a chat, grabbed a photo and had a Hollywood moment with him. They absolutely loved it.
"I never got to meet him, but I got all of the videos. I said to mum, ‘How was that?’ She said, ‘Well, it was lovely to meet him, but it would have been nice if it was Kevin Costner…’ She likes watching Yellowstone. I said, ‘All right, I’ll save the Kevin Costner appearance for another time, mum!’”
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Though she's now an international manager, Hayes’ seven league titles, achieved in the space of just nine seasons, puts her five clear of any other manager in WSL history. Her record could stand for a very long time.
She also won five FA Cups and FIFA’s Best Women’s Coach award for 2021, the year she led Chelsea to their first Women’s Champions League final.
The time for change had slowly been approaching, however. Asked whether she would still be Chelsea boss had the USA job not come along, she admits that she’s unsure.
“I don’t know,” she says. “I do genuinely feel like I’d given everything I could to Chelsea – I don’t think I could have given another part of myself. I think that was done. But I still have to keep working, and I want to keep pushing myself. It just felt like it was the right time, the right job.”
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
- Chris FlanaganSenior Staff Writer
‘Leaving Liverpool wasn’t easy – I was very comfortable and had three years remaining on my deal, so I didn’t need to go. But I’m happy with my decision’: Former Reds midfielder opens up on swapping Anfield for Saudi Arabia
Manchester City handed huge January boost as long-term target makes his feelings known