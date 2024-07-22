Tottenham agree deal for Euros winner: report

Tottenham have already moved to back manager Ange Postecoglou in the transfer market this summer as the Australian prepares for his second season in north London. Still, more firepower could soon be on the way.

Spurs made a splash by spending £35million to bring in teenager Archie Gray from Leeds United. Lucas Bergvall has joined from Djurgarden, while Timo Werner has signed up for another year on loan from RB Leipzig.

And it now looks like the club are closing in on a fourth signing of the summer. Now, Postecoglou is set to address Spurs’ goalscoring issues, after the team scored fewer goals than another side in the top seven last season.

Tottenham look set to take advantage of a transitional summer at Juventus, where new manager Thiago Motta looks to improve on the Old Lady’s third-placed finish last season, by closing in on a move for forward Federico Chiesa.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract in Turin and with no sign of an extension coming, reports in Italy claim he will be leaving the club, which saw the likes of Spurs, Roma and Chelsea linked with a move.

Federico Chiesa in action for Juventus (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the latest reports suggest that both Roma and Chelsea are now out of the race to sign the Italy international, clearing the way for Spurs to seal a €25m move for the forward.

And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has already reached an agreement with the player’s representatives over a four-year deal worth around £97,000 per week, but he is not the only forward linked with a move to the club.

Dominic Solanke is wanted by Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

That’s because Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke is said to be the club’s ‘top target’, as per TEAMtalk. The report states that the Cherries have ‘fears’ that the one-time England striker, who they have valued at £65m, could leave this summer.

In FourFourTwo's view, Chiesa may well have agreed a move in principle, but that doesn't mean the deal is quite over the line. Spurs will have to agree a fee before the Italy international arrives – and with a surplus of players in attacking areas, Daniel Levy may look to move on a squad player before bringing in another one.

