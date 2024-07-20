Tottenham in talks with Marseille over midfielder transfer, with move close: report

Tottenham Hotspur are holding transfer talks with Marseille over a midfielder, with a summer move understood to be close to completion.

Big changes are expected at Spurs this summer ahead of Ange Postecoglou's second season at the North London club, with the Australian admitting earlier in 2024 that a number of high-profile exits might be needed along with new signings.

After a strong start in 2023/24, Tottenham faded in the second half of the season after an injury crisis which meant the fringe players had to come in, and the subsequent dip in form and results showed several of those seem unsuited to Postecoglou's ideas.

One player who does not seem to be quite in tune with the Australian's style of play is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the Danish midfielder now seems close to a move away from N17.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dane is expected to join Olympique Marseille, with a move to the Ligue 1 side "almost done" for the 28-year-old.

"Agreement in place with the player and also almost done with Tottenham, now working on final details," Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates Tottenham's win over Marseille in the Champions League in November 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hojbjerg signed for Spurs from Southampton in 2020 and the Danish midfielder has made over 180 appearances for the Lilywhites in that time.

If a move to Marseille is completed, he will join former Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood and ex-Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi in a new era at Stade Velodrome.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is probably positive for Tottenham, depending on the fee. Hojbjerg has always given absolutely everything for Spurs, but he is not really a Postecoglou player and his sale should raise much-needed funds for other targets this summer. Meanwhile, Marseille will also be getting a quality and committed midfielder who should do really well in Ligue 1.

