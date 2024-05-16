Tottenham agree first summer signing as they beat rivals to striker: report
Tottenham look to have landed an in-demand talent, with their transfer window beginning already
With Tottenham enduring a late-season slump that has seen them lose five of the last six Premier League matches, it is clear the club has a big transfer window ahead of them.
A point in their final Premier League match on Sunday at Sheffield United will seal fifth place and a Europa League spot, which will in turn mean a deep squad is needed next season, with boss Ange Postecoglou’s ‘fragile foundations’ post-match outbust on Tuesday night a not-so-subtle hint that he wants to see the club do more to support him.
One way to help strengthen the team’s foundations is to ensure the club has a strong set of young players coming through, so Postecoglou will no doubt welcome reports that Spurs are set to seal a deal for a promising teenage talent.
According to Football Insider, Spurs have agreed a deal to sign 16-year-old striker George Feeney from Northern Irish side Glentoran.
The forward made his senior debut as a 15-year-old and his impressive early performances have seen a number of ‘elite’ Premier League clubs monitor his progress in recent months.
But it now appears Spurs have won the race to sign him and the youngster will arrive in north London when the summer transfer window opens.
Feeney is the son of former Bournemouth and Luton Town forward Warren Feeney, who was in charge of Glentoran when the teenager came through the youth ranks and was handed a debut.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
George has made ten appearances for the NIFL Premiership side, scoring once.
More Tottenham stories
What Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou REALLY meant with his 'fragile' rant - and why this is a habit Spurs can't kick ahead of vital transfer window
'It's a pity': Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven on how he feels after Manchester City defeat
Key Tottenham player could be sold, following Ange Postecoglou's furious 'observations': report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.