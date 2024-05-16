Tottenham agree first summer signing as they beat rivals to striker: report

With Tottenham enduring a late-season slump that has seen them lose five of the last six Premier League matches, it is clear the club has a big transfer window ahead of them.

A point in their final Premier League match on Sunday at Sheffield United will seal fifth place and a Europa League spot, which will in turn mean a deep squad is needed next season, with boss Ange Postecoglou’s ‘fragile foundations’ post-match outbust on Tuesday night a not-so-subtle hint that he wants to see the club do more to support him.

One way to help strengthen the team’s foundations is to ensure the club has a strong set of young players coming through, so Postecoglou will no doubt welcome reports that Spurs are set to seal a deal for a promising teenage talent.

Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Spurs have agreed a deal to sign 16-year-old striker George Feeney from Northern Irish side Glentoran.

The forward made his senior debut as a 15-year-old and his impressive early performances have seen a number of ‘elite’ Premier League clubs monitor his progress in recent months.

But it now appears Spurs have won the race to sign him and the youngster will arrive in north London when the summer transfer window opens.

George's father, Warren Feeney in action for Northern Ireland

Feeney is the son of former Bournemouth and Luton Town forward Warren Feeney, who was in charge of Glentoran when the teenager came through the youth ranks and was handed a debut.

George has made ten appearances for the NIFL Premiership side, scoring once.

