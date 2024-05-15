What Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou REALLY meant with his 'fragile' rant - and why this is a habit Spurs can't kick ahead of vital transfer window

By
published

The Tottenham boss said 'the foundations are really fragile' after his side lost to Manchester City

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham’s fading hopes of a Champions League place were finally extinguished on Tuesday night when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City

That marked a fifth defeat in their last six Premier League matches as a tiring and stretched squad limp towards the finish line. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.