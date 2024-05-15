Key Tottenham player could be sold, following Ange Postecoglou's furious 'observations': report

Tottenham Hotspur appear poised for a busy summer in the transfer market.

Although Tuesday night’s defeat to Manchester City means the club have missed out on Champions League qualification, a return to European competition in the Europa League looks to be on the cards.

Depending on Wednesday night’s other Premier League results, Spurs will have at least a three-point buffer in fifth place going into their final fixture of the season, which is a visit to relegated Sheffield United.

Ange Postecoglou was not happy after the defeat to Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

A point there will be enough to fifth spot and a squad which has been somewhat creaking in recent weeks will need to be rejuvenated - something boss Ange Postecoglou not-so-subtly hinted at following the City defeat.

"The foundations are really fragile," the Australian said. "The last 48 hours have shown me that.

"It's inside the club, outside the club. Outside, inside, everywhere. It's been an interesting exercise. It's just my observations, mate."

Another attacker is likely to be on Spurs’ summer shopping list, but they may also have to deal with the loss of one of their key attackers.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Italian outlet ASRomaLive.it, Roma are looking to sign forward Dejan Kulusevski this summer.

Dejan Kulusevski

They report that Roma boss Daniele De Rossi has requested two attacking players, with the Swede emerging as a fresh target.

The Italian side are still working to appoint a new sporting director, but Kulusevski and Juventus’ Federico Chiesa are named as players that would fit De Rossi’s system.

The report also points out that the Spurs man shares an agent with De Rossi, while he also has Serie A experience, as he was signed from Juventus, initially on loan in January 2022, before a permanent deal was confirmed last summer.

Another loan deal with a purchase option is mooted, but with Spurs having the Sweden international under contract until 2028, the player himself would likely need to lobby for an exit if a move is to be sanctioned.

Kulusevski has appeared in all but two of Spurs’ Premier League games this season scoring three goals and providing three assists.

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham submit bid for La Liga star - who is also wanted by Liverpool: report

Tottenham Hotspur agree first permanent transfer of the summer: report

Tottenham will have to break transfer record to sign Premier League ace: report