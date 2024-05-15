'It's a pity': Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven on how he feels after Manchester City defeat

Tottenham star Micky van de Ven spoke to FourFourTwo following the loss to Manchester City, reflecting on his debut season in English football

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has told FourFourTwo about his disappointment of losing out on Champions League football for next season, despite talk of Spurs' ulterior motives in the title race.

Tottenham saw their last hopes to qualify for the Champions League disappear after losing at home to Manchester City, with two Erling Haaland goals sealing victory for the visitors – who can now win the title on Sunday if they beat West Ham United

