Tottenham 'agree personal terms' with centre-back, but second deal 'could collapse'

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to signing one centre-back in January, but another defender deal is understood to be off.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has prioritised recruitments at the back, with first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both currently out injured.

The absence of those two players has forced Postecoglou to use Ben Davies and Emerson Royal in a makeshift pairing at the back, while Eric Dier has also featured after being frozen out initially by the Australian manager.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Spurs are reportedly close to signing Genoa's Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin.

"Tottenham are prepared to send first verbal bid for Radu Dragusin after talks opened with Genoa, as revealed last night," Fabrizio Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

And he added: "Dragusin already said yes."

According to the Italian journalist, Spurs are keen to negotiate a €25 million transfer, while Genoa are holding out for €30m. Talks are ongoing.

But the news on another January transfer target is less positive, with a deal for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo now thought to be unlikely.

"Todibo deal could collapse soon – as timing with OFC Nice will be slow and Tottenham want new CB to join next week," Romano wrote.

Todibo, who had a short spell at Barcelona earlier in his career, has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

