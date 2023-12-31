AFCON 2023: Will Pape Matar Sarr be available for Senegal? Injury update on Tottenham midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr looks set to be an injury doubt for the Africa Cup of Nations after picking up an injury in Spurs' 3-1 win over Bournemough on Sunday.

Sarr fired Ange Postecoglou's side into the lead with nine minutes on the clock at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but left the pitch injured and in tears just after the half-hour mark.

The 21-year-old had to be consoled by team-mate Son Heung-min and also received a pat on the back from Postecoglou as he went off.

With just two weeks until the AFCON starts in the Ivory Coast, Sarr seems unlikely to feature in the early stages of the tournament.

"Pape felt his hamstring and he's emotional because he wants to go away with his national team," Postecoglou said after the match.

"It's a big tournament for them. It's kind of the way our season has gone. He was so good again early in the game, apart from his goal, and then he gets an injury.

"Disappointing for him but I am hoping it is not too serious and he can still go away and contribute to his country."

Sarr was part of the Senegal squad which won the 2021 AFCON, which was played in early 2022, but featured only once as a subsitute in the semi-final win over Burkina Faso.

Spurs also lost Alejo Veliz to injury on Sunday and Postecoglou said: "I'm not sure the extent of what he's done but we'll find out."

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou opens up on recruitment at Spurs in his exclusive interview with FourFourTwo

James Maddison discusses the impact made by the Australian manager in his short time at the north London club

And Harry Kane tells FourFourTwo what it was like on the day he left Tottenham to join Bayern Munich