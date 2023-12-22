Tottenham Hotspur in talks with South American superstar over January move: report

Tottenham Hotspur are chasing a South American star in a January move that could help their push for the top four.

The Lilywhites have fallen off the pace in recent months after being the last team in the Premier League to lose a match – but a lot of that can be attributed to absences. Defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, for example, were mainstays at the start of the season but have had to drop out of the side; the former through injury and the latter to suspensions.

With Tottenham wanting to strengthen where they can in the winter transfer window, however, talks have already begun on one star who can add depth to the side.

Cristian Romero has had his absences this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuttosport reports that Uruguayan centre-back Sebastien Caceres has held talks with the north Londoners over a move to the club.

Caceres is extremely highly rated and well-liked by his national manager, no less than Marcelo Bielsa. There is hope that a deal could be brokered for cheap, too, with more expensive stars like Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo being linked, too.

In October, Football Insider claimed that Tottenham were among a clutch of Premier League sides tracking Caceres, including Manchester United, Fulham, Newcastle and West Ham.

Sebastian Caceres is on Tottenham's wishlist (Image credit: Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)

With the 24-year-old's contract ending in December 2024, his employers, Club America, are apparently keen to make a deal happen.

Caceres is worth €3.5 million, according to Transfermarkt.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou opens up on recruitment at Spurs in his exclusive interview with FourFourTwo. James Maddison discusses the impact made by the Australian manager in his short time at the north London club and Harry Kane tells FourFourTwo what it was like on the day he left Tottenham to join Bayern Munich.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, a former Barcelona defender could potentially be on his way to Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford could also be set to join him, having agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Almost half a year after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, David de Gea could be close to sealing a move to a new club.