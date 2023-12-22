Tottenham Hotspur in talks with South American superstar over January move: report

By Mark White
published

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their squad in the winter window, with one South American star in discussions with the north Londoners

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on November 11, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are chasing a South American star in a January move that could help their push for the top four.

The Lilywhites have fallen off the pace in recent months after being the last team in the Premier League to lose a match – but a lot of that can be attributed to absences. Defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, for example, were mainstays at the start of the season but have had to drop out of the side; the former through injury and the latter  to suspensions.

With Tottenham wanting to strengthen where they can in the winter transfer window, however, talks have already begun on one star who can add depth to the side.

Cristian Romero celebrates with his Tottenham team-mates as Spurs beat Liverpool in added time in the Premier League in September 2023.

Cristian Romero has had his absences this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuttosport reports that Uruguayan centre-back Sebastien Caceres has held talks with the north Londoners over a move to the club. 

Caceres is extremely highly rated and well-liked by his national manager, no less than Marcelo Bielsa. There is hope that a deal could be brokered for cheap, too, with more expensive stars like Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo being linked, too.

In October, Football Insider claimed that Tottenham were among a clutch of Premier League sides tracking Caceres, including Manchester United, Fulham, Newcastle and West Ham.

Sebastian Caceres of America celebrates after winning the final second leg match between America and Tigres UANL as part of the Torneo Apertura 2023 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Sebastian Caceres is on Tottenham's wishlist (Image credit: Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)

With the 24-year-old's contract ending in December 2024, his employers, Club America, are apparently keen to make a deal happen. 

Caceres is worth €3.5 million, according to Transfermarkt

