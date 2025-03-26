Tottenham and Manchester City could smash transfer record for British wonderkid: report

Tottenham and Manchester City are looking for reinforcements in the summer

James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur scores their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.
James Maddison scores Tottenham's second goal against Manchester City. (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Put simply, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have been miles off their usual respective standards this season.

Both sides are already looking to next season with rumours suggesting it could cost up to £100 million to steal their latest attacking target away from Southampton.

As for the Saints, their return to the Premier League has been torrid. Southampton have won just two games, and are currently battling to ensure they do not match Derby County’s record of the worst Premier League points tally of all time – 11.

Tyler Dibling could cost over £100 million

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Tyler Dibling of Southampton celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Ipswich Town FC at St Mary's Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Chelsea

Dibling celebrates scoring for Southampton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Championship football will undoubtedly be played at St Mary’s next season, but Southampton could even struggle in England’s second division if they are to lose their best young talent.

Tyler Dibling has been the one shining light for Southampton this season, making 30 appearances all season, and contributing to six goals.

Tyler Dibling of Southampton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on December 18, 2024 in Southampton, England.

Dibling takes on Joe Gomez (Image credit: Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old’s performances have attracted the attention of the biggest clubs in Europe, with The Telegraph revealing that Southampton may demand an absurd fee of more than £100 million for Dibling.

The extortionate fee would make Dibling the third most expensive teenager of all time, with only Joao Felix (£106m) and Kylian Mbappe (£150m) sold for over £100 million.

In fact, only nine players in football history have cost over £100 million, meaning Dibling would instantly sit in the top-ten most expensive footballers of all time if Manchester City or Spurs were to break the bank for the Englishman.

Dibling’s rumoured admirers also include Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and RB Leipzig, with the Saints set to sell the youngster given their all-but-certain relegation from the Premier League this year.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the FA Cup fifth round match against Plymouth Argyle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on 1 March, 2025

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to rebuild his squad (Image credit: Alamy)

Whilst his statistics do not match the price tag, Dibling’s potential is clear. His dribbling has threatened full-backs across the country all season, and he can play in attacking midfield and on the wing.

Whether Dibling is the long-term successor to Jack Grealish at Manchester City or Son Heung-Min, who is the third-most expensive Asian player of all time, at Spurs, remains to be seen. What is clear is that Dibling is a young English forward with huge ability.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is therefore unsurprising that Southampton are demanding such a high fee. With relegation a certainty the Saints will want to ensure they have money to spend if they are to return straight back to the Premier League at the end of next season.

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.

