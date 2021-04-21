Tottenham begin withdrawal procedures from Super League amid mass exodus of English clubs from competition

Tottenham announced late on Tuesday night that they have formally begun the process of backing out of the Super League in a swift reversal.

The club had said two days prior that they would be a founding member of the 20-team competition of elite European sides, but their thinking apparently changed as supporters decried the havoc the new division could create for the world of football.

Spurs' decision to begin their withdrawal from the Super League comes after Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal had done the same, with Chelsea expected to follow.

"We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL)," the club wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Chairman Daniel Levy added: “We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal. We felt it was important that our club participated in the development of a possible new structure that sought to better ensure financial fair play and financial sustainability whilst delivering significantly increased support for the wider football pyramid.

“We believe that we should never stand still and that the sport should constantly review competitions and governance to ensure the game we all love continues to evolve and excite fans around the world. We should like to thank all those supporters who presented their considered opinions.”