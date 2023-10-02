Tottenham 'disgusted' by vile racial abuse aimed at Destiny Udogie after Liverpool win
The Italian left-back was targeted on social media after Spurs' epic victory over the Reds in the Premier League on Saturday
Tottenham have condemned racial abuse aimed at left-back Destiny Udogie in the aftermath of their 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Italian Under-21 international, who is of Nigerian descent, posted on Instagram after the match and was hit with a number of monkey emojis and racist comments.
Several users on social media commented on the abuse on Sunday and Spurs released a statement condemning the racism on Monday.
"We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie on social media following Saturday's game against Liverpool," the club said.
"We will work with the Premier League and, where possible, take action against any individual we are able to identify. We stand with you Destiny."
Udogie has been a revelation for Tottenham this term since his move from Udinese, where he stayed on loan following the initial agreement in 2022.
The 20-year-old was excellent again in Saturday's win, impressing in his duels against Mohamed Salah and drawing the two fouls which saw Diogo Jota booked twice in quick succession in the second half of the game.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp criticised the first of those decisions after the game and the Reds released a statement on Sunday night condemning the 'unacceptable' mistake which saw Luis Diaz denied a perfectly good goal in the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
