Tottenham EXCLUSIVE: Harry Kane reveals what REALLY happened when he left Spurs for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has revealed exclusively to FourFourTwo exactly what happened during his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich.

Since arriving in Bavaria, Kane has settled remarkably quickly, scoring 17 goals in his first 11 Bundesliga appearances. But before that, he had to enjoy a whirlwind 24 hours in August 2023 as he moved from his boyhood club to the German giants.

“It was a bit of a mad experience to be honest,” Kane now tells FourFourTwo of that life-changing day. “I didn’t really know what to expect, as I’d been at Spurs for 19 years and was really happy there. So I was stepping out of my comfort zone – it was a first for me to feel how these transfers happen, and to be a part of one.

After 19 years at Tottenham, Kane left the club in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Last season, all I focused on was Tottenham and trying to help the club finish as high as possible in the table. Once the season finished, I spoke to Spurs and explained that I felt it was time to move on and push myself as far as possible. I then went away on holiday and that’s when talks started progressing. I was confident the clubs would eventually come to an agreement."

And reach an agreement they did. Bayern agreed a deal with Tottenham for Kane worth £100m, with the England striker signing a four-year contract at the club, too. First arriving at the training ground, though, proved somewhat of a daunting experience - even for Kane.

“I woke up on the Saturday morning, went straight to training, met all the players for the first time, then we had the game that night,” Kane reflect. “I was at the airport just the previous afternoon. Like I said, it was mad.

Kane made his debut just a day after being unveiled as a Bayern player (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Those first few days felt like joining a new school. Putting faces to names, introducing yourself, everyone asking how you are. I’ve faced a lot of the lads in the past, so it was nice to get to know them all personally. It was a bit surreal, but I was itching to get going.”

Just a day after being officially unveiled as a Bayern Munich player, Kane made his debut for the club. Though he came on as a second-half substitute in a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Supercup, Kane knew immediately that he had made the right decision.

“It felt amazing to make my debut,” Kane says. “The atmosphere there was something special, and I’ve since realised that wasn’t a one-off. German football has some of the most passionate fans I’ve seen.

"I remember waiting to come on, hearing the drums and looking at all the banners and flags. It gave me goosebumps. The fan culture in Germany blew me away from the start.”

