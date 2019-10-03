Harry Kane could join list of Tottenham Hotspur want-aways - report

Tottenham's recent poor form has raised questions amongst pundits and players alike, with rumours rife that all is not well.

The flashpoints were a loss to Colchester that saw them dumped out of the Carabao Cup and their huge home defeat to Bayern Munich, which saw them ship seven goals.

In the summer, alarm bells rang when Danish playmaker Cristian Eriksen said he wanted to leave the club.

Eriksen was heavily linked to Real Madrid and Inter Milan, while Premier League rivals Manchester United also showed an interest.

Despite no move materialising, there is now the very real possibility that Eriksen leaves for free next summer when his contract expires.

Now Spurs face further concern amid reports that their talisman Harry Kane could be ready to leave the club, according to The Times.

It's reported that Kane's frustration at recent performances is part of a bigger issue regarding the club's lack of trophies.

Spurs' defeat in the Champions League final at the hands of Liverpool was thought to be an especially painful one for Kane, and questions remain as to whether they can replicate the run.

Kane is a serial Golden Boot winner, and has scored 171 goals during his time at the club.

The England captain's future will become even more uncertain if Mauricio Pochettino were to leave his position as manager.

The Argentine has been linked with both Real Madrid and Manchester United of late.

Ex-Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand recently challenged Kane to show more ambition by leaving Tottenham.

Unlike Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld - all in the final year of their contracts - Kane, 26, is tied down until 2024.

