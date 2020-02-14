Tottenham interested in Norwich defensive duo, valued at £80m

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a double defensive raid on Norwich City worth £80m, according to the Express.

Spurs manager, Jose Mourinho, has already made it clear he wants to bring Max Aarons to the club in a deal of around £30m. Now Ben Godfrey is also interesting the North London side.

The problem is that Norwich value Godfrey at a whopping £50m, despite having played just 18 Premier League matches in his career to date.

Arsenal are also understood to be interested in the 22-year-old, as are Borussia Dortmund and Lyon.

Mourinho is keen to shake up his defence this summer and has targeted Aarons as another who can improve his squad. They have had the right-back on their radar for some time.

Yet the overhaul doesn't end there, with Mourinho planning to spend up to £120m to reshape his backline. Bournemouth's Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias of Benfica are among the others being considered.

Jan Vertonghen is among those defenders expected to be leaving Tottenham at the end of the season, reports football.london. Vertonghen is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a return to former side Ajax.

Juan Foyth and Danny Rose - currently on loan at Newcastle United - are also likely to depart. Kyle Walker-Peters, who was another loaned out during the January transfer window to Southampton, could be on his way as well.