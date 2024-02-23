‘If you win a trophy now, you forever remain in the history of the club - Maybe in 30 years, your picture could be on the walls’: Tottenham star on why he wants to end the drought for silverware

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has opened up on his hopes of ending Spurs' long wait for a trophy.

Although Tottenham are one of England's most successful clubs historically, the Lilywhites are without a piece of silverware since winning the League Cup in 2008 and rival fans are always quick to reference the north Londoners' lack of trophies in recent times.

"Of course, as everyone knows we haven’t won a trophy for a long period," Vicario told FourFourTwo in an exclusive interview.

"We have to work and fight to do it, because if you win a trophy now, you forever remain in the history of the club. Maybe in 30 years’ time, your picture could be on the walls, holding a trophy.

"You need to have those kinds of thoughts in your mind, because to make a dream reality is to dream big. We must do that."

Spurs fans have been dreaming for a long time, too, and there have been some near misses in recent years. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the club reached the Champions League final and finished second in the Premier League. There have also been a couple of League Cup finals over the last 10 years.

"It’s not only about dreaming," Vicario added. "We have to train hard, give 100 per cent commitment on the pitch and try to do what we did until now, to stay with the manager’s methods.

"If we focus on that, we’ve seen it gives us plenty of opportunities to win matches."

Tottenham's wait for a trophy looks set to go on a little longer, though. Spurs are already out of both cup competitions this term, are not playing in Europe and are currently fifth in the Premier League – 13 points behind leaders Liverpool.

