Tottenham report: Mauricio Pochettino set for incredible return

Tottenham Hotspur could be about to offer Mauricio Pochettino an end to his miserable PSG tenure – and give him his old job back.

Pochettino won the first league title of his career at the weekend at the Parc Des Princes to the apathy of the home faithful, with Paris Saint-Germain stars declining a lap of honour around their pitch, since most of the home support had left.

The newly-crowned French champions are in utter disarray following an embarrassing last-16 capitulation in the Champions League, in which Karim Benzema dumped them out of the tournament within half an hour of them being in total control. Now, it looks as if PSG are looking to rebuild the entire club.

According to Get French Football News, Pochettino is in consistent contact with the man that sacked him in north London, Daniel Levy. The pair almost reunited last summer when the Spurs job was vacant only for the Argentinian's new employers to refuse to let him go.

Current Lilywhites gaffer Antonio Conte has made no secret of the friction between himself and the club, mentioning on a number of occasions how he believes the team needs reinvestment and suggesting he could walk away over his differences. With Tottenham looking at much younger targets in the transfer window than perhaps Conte would like, the Italian could well depart over a difference of opinion on recruitment – just as he did at Inter Milan last summer.

Pochettino, however, has experience of building a young team at Spurs and has seemed to miss the challenge of such at PSG.

Conte could make the biggest surprise of the entire saga, meanwhile, with a number of options open to him right now.

The Italian will be high up on the list of owners and chairmen across Europe, with the soon-to-be vacant managerial spot in Paris a potential destination – though his poor record in the Champions League is likely to hold him back. Real Madrid look likely to stick with Carlo Ancelotti for another year following the recapture of LaLiga – which should happen soon – while Bayern Munich have had a disappointing season in Europe but will still keep faith in Julian Nagelsmann.

One potential return for Conte could present itself at international level, however. Conte took charge of his native for Euro 2016, though the Azzurri have failed to qualify for two successive World Cups – and could offer the 20-cap former midfielder a route back into the game.

