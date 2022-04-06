Tottenham report: Superstar striker to rejoin Antonio Conte for €80m

Tottenham Hotspur have been told they will have to cough up €80m if Antonio Conte wants to bring one former player in particular with him to north London.

Spurs are suddenly looking likely to qualify for the Champions League, following bitter rivals Arsenal's slip-up on Monday night to Crystal Palace. With Conte having taken the job on the understanding that there would be money available to improve his squad, securing top four would go a long way to that.

And Lautaro Martinez, who the Italian previously worked with during his phenomenal stint at Inter Milan, is a pricey target to improve the side.

(Image credit: PA Images)

That's according to Calciomercato (opens in new tab), who claim the Argentinian – who's netted 16 goals this term – could be on his way to the Premier League to bolster Tottenham's attack across four fronts next season.

A lot of whether the forward arrives, however, hinges on the talismanic Harry Kane. The England captain was involved in a long-running transfer saga linking him to Manchester City last season and is reportedly a target for the red side of the Rainy City. Should Kane depart, a deal for Martinez would seem ever more likely.

(Image credit: Getty)

Spurs have scoured Serie A for strikers in recent months. In January, the club were rumoured to be in the hunt for Juventus-bound Dusan Vlahovic, while Sassuolo target man Gianluca Scamacca was linked, too.

Martinez is valued at around £63m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Tottenham stories

Antonio Conte has been vocal in recent weeks about the direction that Tottenham need to head in, claiming that Steven Bergwijn needs to believe in himself a little more and stating just how important it is to win the race for the top four.

Spurs have been linked with a number of youngsters, too. Hugo Ekitike is reportedly on the radar, as is Charles De Ketelaere.

One surprising report states that the club are interested in Memphis Depay.