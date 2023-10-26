Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min exit details have surfaced, with Spurs expert claiming, 'It's come full circle now'

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min is enjoying a renaissance in form this season, with the Lilywhites top of the table.

Son endured a miserable campaign last term, scoring 10 times in the league and performing well below par for Antonio Conte, admitting later on that he let the Italian down with his form. In just nine games under Ange Postecoglou, the South Korean is on seven goals.

But now, a Tottenham expert has shared details about a potential exit that Son could have taken – but for Mauricio Pochettino to step in.

Mauricio Pochettino helped keep Son at Spurs (Image credit: PA)

“He’s a terrific player, Spurs are so lucky to have him, it’s come full circle now,” Alasdair Gold claimed on his YouTube channel.

“That first year, afterwards he kind of wanted to leave the club, and Pochettino had to convince him to stay, now, all these years on he’s the face of the club.”

Interestingly though, Son could yet be poised for an exit from Spurs sooner rather than later.

A report in late September from Fichajes in Spain stated that Real Madrid were keeping tabs on the 31-year-old to replace Karim Benzema in their attack.

Real Madrid are interested in Son (Image credit: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham could well accept a move for the star for the right price, given that he is soon to be 32 – following the same pattern of how they cashed in on Harry Kane to rebuild across their squad.

Son is valued by Transfermarkt at €50 million.

