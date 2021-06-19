Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Harry Kane open to PSG move

Harry Kane is reportedly open to joining PSG, having made it clear to Tottenham last month that he wishes to leave this summer.

There is an obvious connection in Paris in the form of Mauricio Pochettino, who Kane played under at Spurs for five years and is said to still be in close contact with.

According to 90 Min, PSG are one of multiple clubs on the continent who Kane would be interested in signing for.

The striker’s desire to leave Tottenham came as little surprise. After another trophy-less season – Spurs haven’t won anything since lifting the League Cup back in 2008 – Kane, now 28, is bound to be running out of patience when it comes to adding silverware to his CV.

PSG, on the other hand, despite finishing as runners-up to Lille in Ligue 1 and losing to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals last season (although they did win the Coupe de France), can rightly be considered among Europe’s elite, and a first Champions League victory may not be too far away.

Throw in the possibility of playing alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and it doesn’t take a genius to see why a move to the French capital might pique Kane’s interest. That’s before we even mention Spurs’ borderline comic hunt for a successor to Jose Mourinho, as seemingly approach after approach falls through.

Sure, breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record – Kane, a three-time Golden Boot winner, is ‘only’ 94 goals short – would further cement his status as one of the greatest number nines of all time, but there must come a tipping point, a point when the quest for big team honours takes precedence.

Spurs certainly won’t let their main man go without one hell of a fight – fees of £150 million upwards have been rumoured – but you also have to ask what are they doing to convince him to pull a U-turn on his already stated desire.

